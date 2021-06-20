On Father’s Day in Argentina, we review the most outstanding paternities of the Argentine soccer. From Boca-River to Banfield-Lanus … Here they are, these are!
There are 66 the triumphs of Students over the 50 of Gymnastics and Fencing of La Plata. Without a doubt we are facing one of the most outstanding paternities of Argentine football. Giminasia has not beaten its maximum rival for ten years!
Despite the fact that in recent times the record had some modifications, Independiente is still the one in charge. There are 83 triumphs of the Red before 61 of The academy.
Despite the fact that River has prevailed in the last cup crosses, the general record has it to Face up. There are 77 victories for the blue and gold club and 69 those that its eternal rival achieved.
77 wins against 43 losses. This is the balance of San Lorenzo on Hurricane throughout its history. In this way, we are in the presence of one of the most comfortable fatherhoods.
92 victories for Rosario Central against 76 for Newell’s. The Scoundrel He is the one who commands in the history of the classic Rosario, one of the most exciting in the country.
The classic from the south of Greater Buenos Aires has Banfield at the top. There are 42 victories of the Drill against 33 wins of Garnet.
