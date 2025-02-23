Jude Bellingham could not be this Sunday with his teammates on the grass of Santiago Bernabéu, but he was in the stand to see Madrid – Girona. Even without putting on his boots, English received an ovation, which also The Ashlyn Castro model appeared publicly with her new partner.

The moment starring the midfielder came after the first quarter of the game, when the realization focused the player in the company of his enjoying the duel. That image appeared in the stadium’s videomarker, which caused A great ovation in the form of applause from the fans of the white team.

The presence of Ashlyn Castro also caught attention, The 27 -year -old model with which Jude Bellingham has recently begun and with which he has been seen for the first time in public during this Sunday’s party.

It should be remembered that Bellingham is sanctioned by the direct red seen in the game against Osasuna last weekend, A two -game punishment that Betis will meet in the next day.