The Champions Leg is the devil and any detail can leave you in the gutter, but there is no doubt that Barça has a good opportunity to go far in the European competition. Barcelona lack experience, for the novel of their template, and also lack roots in the tournament in recent years. Those intangibles that play qualifiers to face and cross continuously Barcelona does not have them. That place that precisely has plenty of Madrid. But if he does not take advantage of his brilliant juncture and a clear path, within an order, Flick’s team will have launched a magnificent occasion to the paper. His football has acquired an execution rate that is homologated to be among the outstanding teams of the Champions League, but he cannot relax or the least.

Juan Bautista Martínez