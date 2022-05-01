The recent death of Mino Raiola has left many messages on social networks. One of the most influential figures in each transfer market in recent years has left us. Players like Irving Lozano or Haaland were quick to write:
Here are the best trades he made:
He changed Dortmund for Manchester but his level was not quite good. The Armenian could never exceed the expectations of signing him. Raiola wasted no time in looking for a change of scenery. From Manchester he went to London to play for Arsenal.
He arrived from Inter Milan but his stay in Barcelona was not entirely good. He had some good individual performances, but he failed to stand out in a team where Messi was the fundamental piece. Raiola did not take long to find him a new team.
One of the players with the greatest projection came to Juventus at the hands of Raiola. The projection of him upon arrival was immense but little by little it seems that the player is stagnating. Not because of his level, but because of the moment he is going through the Veccia Signora.
Raiola was also involved in the operation that brought the Belgian to United. After making good numbers at Everton, his performance dropped a lot. The story of Lukaku that always repeats itself. He also passed on his change from Inter to Chelsea.
After a spell at Juventus, Pogba headed to Manchester again. Everything pointed to the fact that on his return he would take United to the top, but it has been clear that he has not. Many spotlights were put on his coming under the hashtag #pogback.
