The clubs of América, Guadalajara, Cruz Azul and Pumas, labeled as the big four of Mexican soccer in the first division, will always be the ones that will cause the most attention and controversy in the media in an understandable situation, since they are those that generate more interest among its hundreds of fans.

The names of these groups continue to sound strong and more so those of Chivas and Águilas who once again started this season very badly, to stay among the last places and their coaches Ricardo Cadena and Fernando Ortiz who in the last tournament took them out of the hole and put them in the league, the analysts already want their heads cut off .

But for our taste and because they already did it in the previous edition, both América and Guadalajara are still in good time to start their recovery and that of Coapa could be faster, since they have a better squad than the rojiblancos .

Certainly, Pumas and Cruz Azul have not had a solid consistency either, but at least the cats remain undefeated with four draws and one victory and with a very excited crowd with the arrival of Brazilian star Dani Alves.

In the case of the sky-blue machine, their situation does look a little more complicated, because they let their scorer go to Holland soccer and the Santiago Giménez tournament at the least calm moment of the draw and it is said that they are already looking for their successor.

This is the panorama so far of the four greats of Mexican soccer and we reiterate that they all have the necessary weapons to advance to the league and even with the possibility of being champions. Time will give us the answer.

VERY BAD. Checking the general table of the Expansion League, we thought that the newcomers Atlético La Paz and Alacranes Durango would be at the bottom of it, but we were very surprised that the sotanero is the UNAM Pumas subsidiary that has its headquarters in Tabasco.

Yes, the feline team only adds a couple of points in exchange for three setbacks; while La Paz and Durango are above them with three units.

It is good to point out that a good part of the players that Andrés Lillini has made his debut in the Pumas first team have left their subsidiary and we do not understand why they are doing so badly in this edition.

Of La Paz and Durango we can say that their position in the table is normal, since they are paying for the military novitiate in a circuit very different from the premier league of the second division.

STATE. We found out that in recent days the first-rate soccer state championship was held in the city of Guasave and a case occurred that seemed very curious to us and should be commented on.

It turns out that the host Guasave showed his face as a benefactor with his similar Elota by covering his lodging and food expenses so that he did not abandon the competition.

Without a doubt, it was a very laudable gesture from the Guasavenses that later became a villain, since in the semifinal round they had to face each other and the Elotenses won 1-0.

This setback left Guasave out of the final, but they detected that his rival played with a credential that did not bear the seal of the league. The ruling favored them at the table and then they beat Mazatlán in the final to win the ticket to the national.

Yes, gentlemen, the saying goes well that in sport and in love everything goes.

REFLECTION. There will always be a chapter in life to write, even when you stop or move on.