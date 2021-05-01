On this May 1, International Workers’ Day, in the midst of an international pandemic that has lasted for more than a year, it is worth stopping for a moment and wondering who are workers, and what we understand by employment.

In the first half of the twentieth century, when the debates about the role of labor legislation and unions began, workers were mostly salaried people, with a workplace, specific tasks, hours to fulfill, and a fixed remuneration. Holidays, licenses, compensation, bonuses or regulation of remuneration were at the center of the scene.

Today many of these debates continue. Salary increases resulting from collective bargaining in an inflationary context and issues such as the workplace (and the details of the so-called teleworking) are some of the main reasons for the tension recorded quarterly by the CEPE-UTDT Labor Conflict Index.

But they are debates that affect almost exclusively people employed in a formal dependency relationship. In Argentina we talk about the evolution of the real salary taking only the increase negotiated by agreement, we debate about teleworking and the right to rest, or even as labor policy the prohibition of dismissal or double compensation is regulated. The main axes of the Argentine labor agenda are incurring a severe omission.

According to the Permanent Household Survey (EPH) for the third quarter of 2020, only 29% of the workforce is formally salaried in the private sector. Together with the public sector, registered wage earners make up 46% of the workforce, less than half of the people we might think of as workers.

26% of workers in Argentina are self-employed. This group is home to both professionals (15%) and vulnerable self-employed workers with low training (11%). Informal (or unregistered) wage earners make up 18% of the labor force, and unemployment reaches 10% of it.

Note that among the unemployed, informal and vulnerable self-employed we are talking about 39% of the workforce. This 39% is a group that is not talked about enough.

In the future, these trends are expected to increase. The pandemic has accelerated some processes in favor of remote work while highlighting the urgent need to rethink some until now rigid and untouchable rules of labor relations.

Clinging tooth and nail to the traditional form of registered salaried employment and consequently regulating with such emphasis the working reality of less than half of the workers is a myopic and short-term look. Let us remember this May 1 the 39% of vulnerable workers who are not talked about so much and for whom there is not enough work – worth the redundancy – enough.

Darío Judzik is Director of the Future of Work and Labor Inclusion program at CEPE (Center for the Evaluation of Evidence-Based Policies) and professor at the School of Government of the Torcuato Di Tella University.