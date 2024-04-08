In his second semester with the Tuzos from Pachuca, Oussama Idrissi finally fit into the system Guillermo Almada and he is already one of the most influential players in the Liga MXbecause so far this season, he has already accumulated seven assists and three scores.
The extraordinary present of the Moroccan soccer player has already aroused the interest of several important Mexican soccer teams, with Rayados de Monterrey at the head in interest, since the Monterrey board has already asked about him and everything seems to indicate that there is already a figure on the table to sign him next semester.
It is worth remembering that Idrissi appears as one of the elements that arouses the greatest interest in Striped for his ability to play as a left winger, one of the attacking positions where a top-level incorporation is beginning to be necessary.
According to the information released by Alonso Cabral, journalist from TUDNthe negotiations between Monterey and Pachuca They have already started and the figure around which the conversations revolve is 8 million dollarsa figure that Fernando Ortiz's team would pay for the Tuzo striker.
Regarding the possibilities that Rayados de Monterrey can complete the signing of Idrissiat this moment the negotiations have begun and if the directive of Tato Noriega the offer for 8 million dollars is finalized, there is a great possibility that the signing will be completed,
The reason is because, at 28 years old, Oussama Idrissi will hardly have this valuation in the market again, in addition to the fact that the forward arrived as a free agent to Pachucaso the business would be great for the Hidalgo team.
