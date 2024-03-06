He America club He arrives in high spirits for the first leg against the Chivascorresponding to the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cupso everything seems to indicate that André Jardine will come out with an offensive team for the first duel.
And the azulcrema team comes to this match after a rout of Atlas at the Jalisco Stadium, and after a good display against the Blue Crossso the America will seek to repeat the dose and leave the tie on track for the second leg in the Aztec stadium.
On the other hand, the Chivas de Guadalajara They arrive with low morale after being exhibited in the MX League against the Machine 3-0; However, the latest results in the qualifying match against the Eagles They allow them to dream of advancing to the next round.
For the first leg between America and Chivaseverything seems to indicate that Jardiné will put his four favorite men on attack, led by Henry Martin and Diego Valdes; Julian Quinones on the left and Alejandro Zendejas on the right.
The possible alignment of América vs Chivas in Concachampions: Luis Malagon; Cristian Calderon, Igor Lichnovsky, Sebastián Cáceres, Israel Reyes; Jonathan dos Santos, Álvaro Fidalgo; Julián Quiñones, Diego Valdés, Alejandro Zendejas; Henry Martin.
With this starting eleven, men like Brian Rodriguez and Javairo Dilrosun They will be the catalysts for the second half, with the possible changes of Luis Fuentes and Richard Sánchez to refresh the defense and midfield.
The first leg between America and Chivas this will be disputed Wednesday March 6 at Akron Stadium, at 9 pm, in central Mexico time. The return is scheduled for Wednesday, March 13 at the Azteca Stadium.
