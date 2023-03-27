Dani Ceballos has been at Real Madrid for years and the reality is that the footballer has never been able to see the light within the White House. The Spanish medium has conditions, but the sporting level has never given him to be an important man within a squad full of stars like that of the meringues. The reality is that neither with Zidane, nor now with Ancelotti, has the player been able to string together consecutive games in an important way and now that his contract is about to end, his future raises doubts.
A few days ago, and due to the absence of Kroos and Modric, Ceballos won integers and the club considered putting a renewal offer on the table. But today, once again, he is a man with a secondary role, an eternal substitute in Ancelotti’s plans, which is why Florentino Pérez and his entourage consider that the best thing to do is let the Spanish team leave as a free agent at the end of the season. season, a fact that they want to take advantage of within Atlético de Madrid.
From Spain they report that the mattress team will present a second offer to Ceballos to join their squad as a free agent in the summer, after the player gave a first refusal days ago waiting for some kind of attempt from Real Madrid for renewing it. Atlético de Madrid wants a round-trip midfielder and they hope to recover the best version of the former Betis. Simeone approves his arrival.
