Napoli’s season has been brilliant, there is a bit of a bad taste in the mouth considering that the team could do more in the Champions League. However, this is not a reason to take away even a bit of merit with respect to what the sky-blues have done within Serie A, a league that they have impressively dominated from start to finish, and which has led them to end with a drought of more than 30 years without the league title.
Now Napoli has to experience the consequences of success, as the club has a high risk of losing a large part of its squad. Several of the world’s richest clubs will seek to sign the figures of the Italian team, and one of the favorites to end his cycle within the team is Victor Osimhen. And although De Laurentiis, owner of the club, affirms that he will not be transferred this summer, sooner or later his future will be outside the Neapolitan city.
One of the teams that does not lose sight of the Nigerian is Real Madrid. From Italy they report that there was a rapprochement from the Spanish team with the striker’s environment to find out his plans for the future. In the summer of 2024, the meringues will seek to sign a center forward yes or yes and although the objectives are Mbappé and Haaland, in case there are no options for either of them, Victor is seen as the third best name over table.
