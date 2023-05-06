Juan Foyth has been performing at a high level for Villarreal for a few seasons, and his performance has not gone unnoticed by the big clubs. In fact, in Spain he has a serious suitor for signing him.
It is no secret to anyone that Real Madrid’s weak point is its defense. It is true that the club has Éder Militao in its squad, considered by many to be the best central defender in the world, however, it seems that the man born in Brazil is the only footballer in full sport, since the rest, between injuries and casualties, game does not meet the expectations of those in the capital of Spain. That is why, whatever happens at the end of the season, defense reinforcements will arrive.
One of the areas where the team has significant room for improvement is the right side. Dani Carvajal has been leaving doubts for many years, he is capable of the best and the worst and it is not known when he will be the hero or the villain. For this reason, it seems a fact that the whites will move this summer to sign a full-fledged right-back and have set their sights on one of the most reliable in La Liga, the world champion Juan Foyth.
From Spain they report that the whites have started a survey of the former Tottenham, whom they see as a much more solid full-back than Dani, since he is a guy with many more virtues in defense than in attack. It is no secret to anyone that Juan is also in Barcelona’s sights, but unlike the Catalans, Real Madrid is in a position to pay for its exit clause of 50 million euros.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#great #LaLiga #interested #signing #Juan #Foyth
Leave a Reply