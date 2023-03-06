This season Samuel Umtiti has perhaps saved his career as a professional. Last summer the Frenchman had a serious talk with Xavi where the FC Barcelona coach and former teammate of the French defender informed him that he would not play a single minute with the club. For this reason, the most advisable thing was to finalize his departure, and thus, the left-handed signed for a year on loan with Lecce in Serie A.
Perhaps this has been one of the best decisions of the center-back in his entire career, since the player resumed his level as the undisputed starter within the Lecce team, with whom he has performed in a great way, to such an extent that he has drawn the attention of several clubs with much greater financial potential. Weeks ago he was linked with the current Serie A champion, AC Milan, and right now, the neighbor and direct rival, Inter Milan, is also dreaming of signing him.
From Italy they report that before the departure of Milan Skrinniar, Inter requires a central defender to cover the loss of the former club captain who will join PSG in the summer market. Those from Milan are very interested in Umtiti, who has surprised them with his sporting revival and they would have communicated this interest to the French environment. However, he would have made it clear that his arrival is subject to the defender being able to terminate his contract with Barcelona and sign as a free agent or there will be nothing.
