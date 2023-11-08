Yesterday, Feyenoord suffered a tough defeat in the Champions League on their visit to Lazio. Although the Netherlands team was not dominated by the team from the capital of Italy, a goal from Immobile made the difference in favor of the Serie A team. This result leaves Atlético de Madrid at the top of said group, the Italians as second and the Netherlands team in third place in the table with a certainly complex future.
More news on the transfer market
Santiago Giménez completed the entire match for those from Rotterdam and the reality is that it was not an easy match for the Mexican, who had a couple of opportunities, which due to the presence of the goalkeeper and really a matter of centimeters, did not end within the goal of the box. Lazio. In addition to the future in the Champions League for his club, this match was important for the forward’s personal future, as it confirms that one of the best clubs in the world followed up on his activity.
In both Mexico and Spain it has been confirmed that Barcelona scouts were present at the Olympic Stadium in Rome with a single goal, to closely follow Giménez’s game, reports from Record Diary. Despite the fact that the Mexican was one of the most successful for his club, it was not the best night for Santiago as he has three games without scoring. Likewise, it is noted that there were people from Real Madrid watching the match, although carrying out general monitoring, not focused on Feyenoord’s ‘9’.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#great #Europe #Santiago #Giménez #Champions #League #match #Lazio