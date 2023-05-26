Eñ Tottenham is in its most criticized stage of recent times. The London club will not only be without titles for one more year, but also, unless a miracle happens this weekend on the last day of the Premier League, the Spurs will be out of European competitions for the next cycle. A fact that will inevitably bring financial and sporting consequences within an institution that falls apart every year.
This absence of European competitions will naturally generate a serious budget cut within Tottenham, the club will experience times of crisis that can only be remedied in one way, with the sale of players, but not just any footballer, but with the departure of his stars. The first name on the table and at the request of the player himself is Harry Kane, the man understands that at the age of 30 if he wants to add a title in his career it must be outside Tottenham and he has been offered to Real Madrid.
Harry’s representation team knows that the Merengue team wants a striker to compete with or even replace Benzema, which is why they have approached the Madrid team to offer the top scorer in English football as a signing for Ancelotti. The coach loves Kane and that is why the club does analyze the arrival of the man from Tottenham, whose price is 100 million euros, the main obstacle to the movement for Madrid.
