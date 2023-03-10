João Cancelo is experiencing the most complex moment of his career, at least since the Portuguese signed for Manchester City. Once the World Cup ended, the Portuguese returned to the citizen team with a low level, for which he was sent to the bench by Guardiola. This fact did not please the winger who, after a couple of duels with the Spanish coach, requested his departure for the winter market, to which Pep himself gave the green light without giving it too much thought.
Cancelo arrived at Bayern Munich with a purchase option included and initially the Portuguese took a place in the starting eleven. But as the days have passed, it has faded, he hasn’t even played 45 minutes in the last 6 games and the player is not happy in Germany, while the current Bundesliga champion has decided not to finalize his purchase and return him to England in the summer market.
The reality is that Guardiola no longer wants him within the squad and the club will bet on his sale, and thus FC Barcelona is positioned as the great favorite to finalize his signature, since Joan Laporta and Xavi want a right-back and João is one that loves both. What is a reality is that the club will not be able to pay the 70 million that the English club wants, for which, if they want their signature, they will have to negotiate a lower price with the English or a transfer with a purchase obligation.
