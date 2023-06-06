Santiago Giménez has had a great season at Feyenoord and that has caused several clubs in Europe to pay attention to him in the transfer market. And one of his suitors is in Serie A.
Juventus has signed one of the club’s worst seasons so far this century. The institution has been immersed in chaos for months, both on and off the field and in the end everything has taken its toll so that those from Turin have fallen in terms of sports performance. Thus, the team has not only signed a year of drought, has been unable to win anything, but also the Italian club was left out of the Champions League, the Europa League and they will have to settle for playing in the Conference League.
This fact will lead the team to carry out a necessary cleanup of the campus, firstly due to the serious drop in budget that they will experience, and secondly due to the sports issue, thinking of restructuring the club from the roots. One of the names that has a foot and a half off the roster is Dusan Vlahovic. The striker does not want to continue within the team and knows that he has a large market, for its part, Juventus understands that the sale of him would heal finances and they are in favor of it.
For this reason the Italians already have a list of possible replacements for the Serbian striker and one of the names on it is Santiago Giménez. The Mexican has signed an excellent year with Feyenoord, fulfills what the Turin team is looking for from the start, and is a young and fully-fledged scorer who can grow alongside the institution and who perhaps has more future than present. In addition, the price of it is accessible.
