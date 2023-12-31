And then the main obstacle appeared:
smooth tires without tread,
that were designed for a large vehicle to
swamps, They spun without traction necessary
to move forward and sank 60 cm into the snow.
But the crew discovered that the only way
moving forward was circular in reverse. Arrive
to the base of Little America, just over
three kilometers took them almost 15 hours.
Exploration and abandonment
Poulter and his team toured 150 kilometers
around the base conducting tests.
On January 24 He returned to the United States, leaving
Dr. Franklin Wade in charge.
Journey from
New Zealand
Platform of
Ronne ice
Platform of
Ross ice
In 1962, geologists confirmed that
the Ross Ice Shelf, in the
that the Snow Cruiser and
Little America III, had been broken in
dozens of icebergs and icebergs of
different sizes.
When he arrived, the Second World War had already broken out.
World War and the exploration project
canceled and Snow Cruiser was abandoned in
January 1941.
A new Byrd expedition found it intact.
I just needed air in the tires and to charge the
batteries. They brought him closer to the base and they put up poles
of wood to mark its position.
Twelve years later, a
international expedition
found it buried by
seven meters of snow.
The interior was still intact.
just like when it was
abandoned in 1941
with papers, magazines and
Scattered cigarettes.
The USS Edisto sighted an iceberg and took a
photo with which it would be confirmed that they were remains of
the Little America base. In a corner they could
the apparent poles of the Snow Cruiser can be seen.
But he was never heard from again.
Where is the Snow Cruiser, the vehicle of
largest exploration ever built,
remains a mystery. It may be
found adrift or buried. But it seems
that always survives. Like the human spirit
of exploration that created it.
AI
All the images that illustrate the story
of the exploration have been generated with
Artificial intelligence.
Source: Snow Cruiser history/Antarctic Journal
of the United States/United States Antarctic
Service Expedition/Life/Periodismodelmotor/
Motorpasión/Getty/Own creation.
