And then the main obstacle appeared: smooth tires without tread, that were designed for a large vehicle to swamps, They spun without traction necessary to move forward and sank 60 cm into the snow.

But the crew discovered that the only way moving forward was circular in reverse. Arrive to the base of Little America, just over three kilometers took them almost 15 hours.

Exploration and abandonment

Poulter and his team toured 150 kilometers around the base conducting tests. On January 24 He returned to the United States, leaving Dr. Franklin Wade in charge.

Journey from New Zealand

Platform of Ronne ice

Platform of Ross ice

In 1962, geologists confirmed that the Ross Ice Shelf, in the that the Snow Cruiser and Little America III, had been broken in dozens of icebergs and icebergs of different sizes.

When he arrived, the Second World War had already broken out. World War and the exploration project canceled and Snow Cruiser was abandoned in January 1941.

A new Byrd expedition found it intact. I just needed air in the tires and to charge the batteries. They brought him closer to the base and they put up poles of wood to mark its position.

Twelve years later, a international expedition found it buried by seven meters of snow. The interior was still intact. just like when it was abandoned in 1941 with papers, magazines and Scattered cigarettes.

The USS Edisto sighted an iceberg and took a photo with which it would be confirmed that they were remains of the Little America base. In a corner they could the apparent poles of the Snow Cruiser can be seen. But he was never heard from again.

Where is the Snow Cruiser, the vehicle of largest exploration ever built, remains a mystery. It may be found adrift or buried. But it seems that always survives. Like the human spirit of exploration that created it.

AI All the images that illustrate the story of the exploration have been generated with Artificial intelligence.