Musician, actor, writer, record producer and above all entrepreneur: America says goodbye to Jimmy Buffett

He passed away on Friday 1st September Jimmy Buffett. The musician, actor and above all entrepreneur was 76 years old. He had become famous from the seventies onwards as a musician but it is thanks to his entrepreneurial activity that he has become one of the most important personalities and richest men in America.

The causes that led to his death were not disclosed James William Buffettbetter known worldwide as Jimmy.

He was born on Christmas day 1946 a PascagoulaMississippi, but soon moved to Mobile, the only city in Alabama to have a seaport.

Thanks to his grandfather he began to be passionate about exploration in boat and to music.

In the sixties he returned to Mississippi to study and earned degrees in journalism and history from the University of Southern Mississippi. In those years he began to collaborate with the magazine Billboardbefore moving into Tennessee and enter the world of music.

His first album, titled Down to Earth and released in 1970, was a true flop on the record market and very few copies were sold.

In 1972 he moved again, this time to Florida, continuing his musical activity and also exploring the world of cinema and acting for the first time. In 1974, in fact, he appeared as himself in ‘Rancho Deluxe’ directed by Frank Perry, a film for which he also composed part of the soundtrack.

Jimmy Buffett’s greatest success

Also around the mid-seventies Jimmy Buffett founded the Coral Reefer Band and managed to enter the American charts for the first time with the single Come Monday.

However, the song that brought him real success, the practically global one, was Margaritavillea true summer hit (1977), which reached number four in Canada and number eight on the Billboard Hot 100.

In 1983 he came sued for copyright infringement and to recover from the enormous economic outlay, he decided to make his Margaritaville a brand name.

He devoted himself to the production of merchandise, writing books (together with his daughter Savannah), some of which also became best sellers, and above all a chain of luxury hotelstill today among the most renowned in the world.

His activity, above all entrepreneurial, led him to become one of the richest men in the world.