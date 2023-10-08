Sellers in a market in La Paz, in a frame from the film ‘The Great Movement’. Beauty Salon (Courtesy)

For many contemporary artists, the modernity of the city has been a theme and a challenge. Urban symphonies were a type of film, between documentary and experimental cinema, that had their peak in the era of silent cinema, in the twenties and thirties of the 20th century. These films documented the passing of the day in a city, from dawn to dusk, and focused on the daily life of its inhabitants, from the tragedy and comedy that the cities represented for them. They became visual poems that, at the same time, were chronicles of an era and personal expressions about life in the capitals.

Inspired by films like Berlin: symphony of a city (1927), by Walter Ruttman; Regen (1929), by Joris Ivens; either The man with the camera (1929), by Dziga Vértov, which presents a surrealist Russia, emphasizing machinery and architecture, the Bolivian filmmaker Kiro Russo has rescued this genre and some of its references for his second feature film, titled The great movementto portray the city of La Paz, seat of the Government of Bolivia —located at 3,600 meters above sea level and protected by the Andes mountain range—, to dissect it and present it as a monstrous and mystical character through stories and experiences of some of its inhabitants.

Poster for the movie ‘The Big Move’. Beauty Salon (Courtesy)

The film, winner of the jury prize at the Venice Film Festival in the Orizzonti section in 2021 and worthy of four awards at the Havana Festival in 2022 – including Best Feature Film and Best Direction – is set in Bolivia. current, where Elder (Julio César Ticona) takes a week-long walk in La Paz with his young mining friends to demand the reinstatement of his job. However, he suddenly becomes ill, causing frequent suffocation and difficulty breathing after finding work at a local market. As his condition worsens, he enlists the help of the elderly Mama Pancha, who sends him to Max (Max Bautista Uchasara), a homeless witch, hermit and clown, who might have the ability to bring him back to life.

After the success he obtained with his debut film, old skull (2016), Russo initially thought of his second project as a more classic fiction, but different events that occurred around the creation process led him to understand that his form of creation was not the traditional one, that of “forming a narrative and searching for how to film it”, but rather follow a more documentary process, in which the characters and events lead you towards the film. That’s how he came up with a film in dialogue with the plastic arts of artists like Arturo Borda or the lyrics of Jaime Saenz, as well as the film Chuquiago, of Antonio Eguinoall with a very great relationship in the representation of La Paz.

According to Russo, you could say that the film is, in some way, a dissection of a body and also by filming like this, with that methodology, you can see different characters from a certain distance, which allows you to appreciate them in a different way. “The characters have a narrative arc, but at the same time they allow themselves to move away from that at moments and leave you only with the city as the protagonist and its very particular elements, such as the topography, the posters, the peeling walls. I have taken that almost as a skin of the city, as part of particular elements that I was interested in being protagonists,” says the director.

Aerial view of La Paz, in a frame of the tape. Beauty Salon (Courtesy)

The production of The great movement It also faced technical challenges, since it was filmed entirely in the Super 16 millimeter format, which gives the material obtained a real cinematic visualization, but which also requires precision and, being a hypersensitive material, does not allow mistakes to be made. For this reason, addressing a part of this film during the social conflicts in 2019, which led to the fall of Evo Morales, was not easy at all.

“They tell me a lot, why does it look like an old movie? I make this decision from a political place and also as a film activist. Furthermore, we coincided with the coup d’état. We were filming and people thought we were making fake news. They wanted to take away our equipment in the middle of filming. They filmed us, they insulted us. As a director, it was also very complex to know what was happening historically in our country and we have to follow a line, a script that was written,” adds Russo.

Yes in old skull The challenge was to record inside the darkness of the mine, to The great movement, according to Russo, was to maintain the naturalness of the actors, most of whom had no experience in front of the cameras. The north and map to move in the city was Max Bautista Uchasara, who plays the hermit witch, who in real life is a man of many professions, ranging from shepherd to aparapita (those who carry merchandise in the markets) and, now, also an actor. His charisma and rebellion towards life made him, in filming terms, an “uncontrollable” character.

A still from the film ‘The Great Movement’. Beauty Salon (Courtesy)

“At one point he no longer wanted to be part of it and he couldn’t manage to be himself in front of the cameras either. I am very committed to the characters I work with. It had to be him, yes or yes. He was the seed of the film and the project was for him. In that sense I had to assume that for the filming and rethink the film. Fortunately, Julio César Ticona arrived, for the story of the miner Elder, and it became a story of two characters who interact,” says the director.

The acting section, as part of the narrative, was crucial for Russo, because they executed with subtlety and difficulty the capture of moments of absolute naturalness. “When you watch the film again you realize that people do not know that it is being filmed in many cases and for that I have managed to generate climates, because I believe cinema is a great witness of an era, and that is one of the things What am I most proud of? The great movement”, he concludes.

The great movement It will be on the billboards at the Cineteca Nacional in Mexico City starting this Friday and starting October 18th also at Cine Tonalá. For the rest of the continent, the film is available for purchase or rental on Prime Video.

