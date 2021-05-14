This strange season also leaves us with true anecdotes. Humble football transmits messages that serve to encourage those who have the worst. The story of Emilio Fajardo and the CD Pozoblanco is worth telling. The Third Division team was going through its worst moment in recent years. In November it only added one point. The dream of permanence seemed unfeasible. Few believed … Until they arrived. Emilio Fajardo and Fran del Villar got everyone to trust. Fajardo has been hooked by his charisma and game. These incentives have led the dressing room to become a family to overcome various difficult games. In 95 years of history, the club has only achieved this challenge three times.

The Fajardo-Del Villar duo found a common denominator: their respective pasts at two great quarries. Fran was working for four years in the Sevilla Recruitment Department. He is one of the greatest experts in Big Data nationwide. While Emilio was for more than six seasons in the Real Betis quarry, becoming the second coach of Betis Deportivo.

His sporting successes are also appreciated by remembering what he achieved in 2018-19 when he arrived at Algeciras on matchday 22, seven points from the Play-off to Second B and managed to promote him after beating Hospitalet, Real Jaén and Socuéllamos.

At CD Pozoblanco there is an optimistic atmosphere. In addition, they are about to set another club record: scoring in 14 games in a row; It has already been 13. All this encourages the great season to culminate with a Promotion to Second RFEF. “You do not know how we got to this game and what we have worked for. Make them believe, I think that has been the success, the team had wickers, I think someone had to come and make them believe, I think that since my arrival it has been like that, we are going to beat anyone, “he commented on April 5. Now, you have your first prize. Thanks to these results, Emilio has sounded for other clubs such as Marbella, Recreativo… It has also attracted the attention of 2nd RFEF and Second Liga de Portugal clubs. In which there is no doubt, it will be difficult to see a miracle of this caliber again in the short term. Because as Fajardo says: “There is nothing more difficult than to beat someone who never gives up.”