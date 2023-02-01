Bucaramanga prepares for the celebration of the National Road Championships 2023, event that for four days will bring together several of the best exponents of the route, in the dispute for the tricolor in the modalities of time trial and gran fondo.

Nairo Quintana, Egan Bernal, Sergio Higuita, Miguel Ángel López, Esteban Chaves, Daniel Martínez, Iván Ramiro Sosa, Diego Camargo, Brandon Rivera, Einer Rubio, Harold Tejada, Jesús David Peña, Winner Anacona and Dayer Quintana, are some of the names that make up the select group of cyclists who will compete alongside the best brokers of the national lot in the streets of Bucaramanga.

Undoubtedly, the confirmation of Nairo Quintana stands out, who will be part of the group of 134 elite cyclists who will compete in Bucaramanga, after registering for the event with the Colombian Cycling Federation, this Thursday afternoon.

The event, which will have the participation of more than 300 cyclists during the four days of competitions, will begin next Thursday, February 2, with time trials in the three categories, which will be held starting at 8:00 p.m. morning.

The CRI will be carried out on a route that will leave Bucaramanga, pass through Floridablanca and Giron, and will end again in the Ciudad Bonita, with 26.5-kilometer routes for the ladies; 35.9 for the Under-23s, and 43.5 for the elites.

A virus

In the last hours it has been reported that the lot may be reduced, since Rigoberto Urán failed to recover from a virus.

It was known that the winner of a stage of the Back to Spain 2022 is in doubt, as it is not entirely right.

A few days ago, Urán presented a respiratory virus and his presence in the capital of Santander is in suspense.

