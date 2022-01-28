Rome – «This is no longer a game of politics, it’s the Squid game. AND today it was Salvini who ended up knocked out with Casellati“. Parliament like the gory Korean TV series set in a reality show where competitors are eliminated. Effective synthesis, that of Sergio Battelli: the deputy of the M5S, however, shows, like the others peones Ligurians in Rome since Monday, signs of fatigue: “Elsewhere, you sleep two hours a night and the chats are always active…