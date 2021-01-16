When the insurgents began their march towards the Washington Capitol on Three Kings Day, many of them armed and with painted faces, with their horns, their buffalo skins and their various costumes, Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter, sent a tweet . “American patriots!” He said. In a little while he deleted it. But he shouldn’t have. By the rules of the game that the First Daughter and her father had determined, she hadn’t been wrong.

From the invaders’ point of view they were acting correctly, consistently and, yes, patriot. They were convinced that thanks to a gigantic conspiracy, the radical left had stolen victory from their idol, guru, divinity and electoral candidate, President Donald Trump. He had said it over and over again in his sermons: he had won the election legitimately, and not by a narrow margin but by a landslide. He himself had urged them to fight in defense of democracy and the constitution. And, true to their obligation as citizens, they had responded. They were at the forefront of most Republican voters who, according to polls, believed the leader.

In his place I don’t know if he would have been so brave. Instead I don’t know if I would have joined the choir of “Hang Mike Pence!” (“Hang Mike Pence!”) that rumbled through the Congress building. But I understand it. Pence, the vice president, he had betrayed his boss. He had announced that he was not going to obey him, that he was not going to reject the official electoral result, that he was joining the conspiracy of the radical left. And what do you do with traitors to the homeland? And, you know … Now, three days after the inauguration of Joseph Biden, the FBI is in the process of arresting hundreds of the president’s faithful, many of them identified by the selfies that were happily taken inside the corridors, offices and Chambers of Congress. Poor people. They did not know that it was all a game invented by the child Donald. Or maybe in some mysterious place in their minds they thought it was a game, like “Call of Duty” (Call to duty) from Playstation, in which you play the role of a heroic avenger and kill without consequence. Because the insurgents of the Day of Kings are also children. Children who play with fire.

It’s nothing new, this. Paul Krugman, a Nobel laureate in economics and a New York Times columnist, wrote this week that the worldview described in a famous essay published in 1964, “The Paranoid Style in American Politics”, is practically identical to that of those who believe in the conspiracy fantasies that abound today.

I know these paranoids. I met them in deep Pennsylvania in October. I met them in 1995, the year a former military man named Timothy McVeigh planted a bomb in a federal building in Oklahoma City. McVeigh had been connected with a group called “The Militia of Montana”. I went to see them.

His big idea was that the United Nations was preparing to invade his country, with the collaboration of the government of President Bill Clinton. They knew, among other things, because they claimed to have seen unidentified black helicopters flying over their lairs. The group consisted of about 20 men, all armed, dressed as paramilitaries. I saw that it was primarily individuals who felt like losers, the worst that one can be in the ruthlessly competitive American society. They were lost souls. I said goodbye convinced that they were ten percent dangerous, sad clowns ninety.

Today, it is calculated, there are more than 250 of these “militias”. The big difference from other times is that they have received the seal of approval from the president of the United States and from the majority of the representatives of the Republican Party in Congress.

Will blood flow this week in Washington, or somewhere in America in the months or years to come? It is probable. If only ten percent – or one percent – of the fanatics decided to resort to violence, the danger would be considerable in a country where there are 300 million guns in private hands. If we see atrocities I bet the day they return to the shadows will accelerate. But you never know and the truth is that there is a lot of fear in Washington. The army has taken to the streets on the eve of Biden’s inauguration.

Although the new president will speak in his inaugural address of the need to unify the country, he will know that has no moral authority over the Trumpian militias. Those who do are Trump and Republican leaders. They speak today of the need to heal the wounds that they themselves caused. However, they are the ones who have the solution. It is very simple. They just have to declare that it is not true that the presidential elections were fraudulent. They just have to admit that what happened on Capitol Hill last week is based on a big lie, nothing more. As Biden has said, the insistence on repeating Goebbels-style day after day, hour after hour, that the elections were illegitimate, that Trump was the victim of the robbery of the century, is the root, the only root, of the chaos he’s in. today the United States.

As long as the inventor of the game recognizes that it was only a game, game over. Sure, it won’t. Partly because in his delirium he almost believes it; in part because he is unable to put the good of his country before his ego. That is why impeachment is important. If enough Republicans vote to convict Trump in the Senate trial, they will have the implicit opportunity to apologize for the great lie they collaborated on, to help restore stability to their country, and to recognize, with a certain minimum of elegance and courage, that by giving their unconditional support to the madman in the White House for four years, they were the ones who betrayed the country.