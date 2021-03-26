Nabil Fekir’s future could go through the Premier League and the French midfielder has taken a step looking towards the next season. Fekir has signed for the representation agency Promoesport, a company that has a strong presence in the Premier League, where he leads the affairs of the Spanish international Adama Traoré, among others, as is also the case of the Ivorian Eric Bailly, which left the Villarreal for him Manchester United. He also handles affairs in Spain of the valencianista Carlos Soler and the Levantine Roger Marti.

Fekir, with 27 years, reinforces its international projection a few months after the transfer market arrives. His departure remains a hot topic. As reported by AS, Betis wants “at least 50 million euros” for his transfer. In pole position is the Arteta’s Arsenal, which has been several months behind his hiring. The French has a poster on the Premier and the ‘gunners’ have been looking for months for a creative midfielder such as the verdiblanco, who has played 24 games for France so far and was proclaimed world champion in 2018. Another of his suitors is Rennes, where two ex-Olympique Lyonnais, a team from which Fekir arrived in Seville, such as sports director Florian Maurice and coach Bruno Genesio, currently at the Breton club are betting on his arrival.

With a contract in Heliópolis until 2023 where he is the best paid and where he came from Olympique de Lyon in exchange for 20 million euros, this season he has played 30 games in which he has scored three goals and gave six assists. The last of those many, at I raised On the last day, he is one of the goal candidates of the season in LaLiga 2020-21.