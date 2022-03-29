If there is a footballer who has grabbed the bull by the horns of a hesitant Castilla in this debut in the First RFEF, that is being Sergio Arribas. The small midfielder of the white subsidiary has become the leader with character that Raúl demanded and also He has endorsed it with goals: so far he has 12, he is the top scorer in group II.

A talent that he is capturing in Castilla, which he gave an in extremis draw in the controversial 1-1 against Linense last Sunday, and that although he has not caught Ancelotti’s attention, he is being unusual. That’s what the data says. Olocip’s advanced statistics place him as the second best player among the forty teams of the First RFEF this season (only behind De la Fuente, from Villarreal B). He is the best of the generation of 2000. He has generated an accumulated value of 10.09; is that has scored 10 goals more than expected for his position, team and previous performance.

If we compare him with the rest of the First RFEF players, leads the ranking of value generated in shots and drives. He is also the second player with the most impact in the construction of the game and the fifth that has achieved the most value in his shots. In Castilla he is the leader in almost everything. Offensively, for example, Latasa is the nine of the subsidiary and the one that generates the best shooting positions, but Arribas is more effective.

Arribas leaves a Linense footballer.

Juan Aguado

He was left without a goal poker for being generous

Goals are the sauce of the game and Arribas has taken a giant leap. Last year he had five goals, one every 305 minutes, and now he has lowered that average to 186 minutes. More prolific to the point that he scored a hat trick on March 13 against Sanluqueño and it could have been more, but he gave Latasa a penalty.

Arribas has reached an important point of maturation thanks to Raúl, who has especially demanded of him, at a key moment in his career (he will be 21 years old in September) where logic places him in the First Division next season. Be it at Real Madrid, where he has a contract until 2025, or on loan or through a ‘recoverable’ transfer to another club.