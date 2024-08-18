Angela Montaner, Hugo Pastor and Mario Ferrer are 28, 37 and 52 years old. Each of them receives an annual income ranging from 26,000 euros for the youngest and 57,000 euros for the oldest. Despite the age and income gap, they share one similarity: all three live essentially from their work. Montaner, a social worker, has her salary, while Pastor, employed by a maintenance company, supplements it with returns from bank deposits. Ferrer, a senior civil servant, increases his salary with small investments that in 2023 gave him a return of just over 2,000 euros. These three profiles are part of the majority group of taxpayers, those who obtain the bulk of their income from their salary. The discordant note is given by a small group that is mainly nourished by investment and in which the salary is secondary: it barely represents a third of their profits.

In Spain, the majority of households live off their work. According to data from the Ministry of Finance, nine out of 10 people are in the taxable income brackets (the income on which taxes are levied) that range from 18,000 to 60,000 euros per year. In this broad range, almost 90% of the total average income is explained by the work factor. This is complemented by other minor items such as rental income, capital gains (for example, after selling a house) or monetary benefits. However, as one moves up the income scale, the trend gradually reverses until, from 240,000 euros per year, a turning point is reached and work begins to represent less than 50% of the total average income. When the 600,000 euro barrier is exceeded, the last section broken down by the Treasury and in which there are about 15,000 people, this activity only accounts for 30% of income. The remaining 70% comes from investment.

The picture is even more striking if we analyse the income quintiles, that is, a calculation that divides the population into five equal parts and, in turn, breaks down the richest 20% into deciles to have a more precise x-ray of this group. According to data compiled by Fedea, in the first four quintiles (the 80% of the population with less money) investment has a symbolic weight (not exceeding 3% of the average profit), while it gains weight in the remaining 20%. In fact, if we look only at the richest 1%, the concept shoots up to 63%.

Angela Montaner and Hugo Pastor are in the lower and middle quintiles. She admits that she is not interested in these ways of obtaining additional returns for ideological reasons, since “they are often related to speculative practices” and also material ones: “Even if I wanted to, I don’t have the money because I live practically day to day.” Pastor had some savings and the bank offered to put it in an investment fund. “If it weren’t for that, I think I would never have taken the step.” However, she admits that her decision was the result of opportunity: “Not everyone has the ability to put money in a fund for months or years, without being able to access it in the event of need or urgency.” On the other side, explains Alejandra Hernández, director of large assets at ATL Capital, are the high income and wealth, people of different profiles who always have more than enough financial muscle to be able to embark on these projects and obtain profitability from them. This is the great fiscal gap.

One of the ways to approach this phenomenon is the personal income tax (IRPF), a tax through which taxpayers account for all their income each year. This figure is structured around two main levers: the general base, where income from work essentially goes, and the savings base, where most of the movable capital and capital gains end up, such as capital gains and dividends. Taking a look at them helps to understand how income is structured in Spain and how this contrast is formed.

The data provided by Nuria Badenes Plá, area coordinator and researcher at the Institute of Fiscal Studies (IEF), show the magnitude of the disparity. “Practically all taxpayers file a general tax base,” the expert summarises. In fact, 93% of them pay taxes in this way, a percentage that is not higher due to the downward effect of the lower brackets. On the other hand, only 38% of taxpayers also pay taxes based on the base in which investments are made, a percentage that reaches 69% for income tax of 60,000 euros or more and exceeds 90% when looking at the wealthiest profiles.

Despite the bluntness of these figures, Badenes Plá encourages us to focus on the amount of taxable bases, something that “shows much better that the concentration is in the highest brackets, especially the last two”. According to the data, taxpayers with low and medium gross income declare a maximum of 2,300 euros per year in the savings base. However, as income grows, investment increases little by little and reaches the ceiling of 970,510 euros per year in the bracket that houses the richest people. The IEF researcher reminds us that this is only part of the picture. “True wealth is not reflected in the personal income tax data, because the richest have money in tax havens and in other vehicles that pay corporate taxes. If what is transparent reveals this polarization, we should imagine what would happen if we included the information that we do not have.”

There are several reasons to explain this income structure. For Julio López Laborda, professor of Applied Economics at the University of Zaragoza and researcher at Fedea, the highest income brackets have a greater capacity to save than the lower ones, which in some way fuels this spiral of capital concentration in a few hands. The components with the greatest weight in this income, he points out, are the interest on deposits and dividends. “The latter is the most important item for taxpayers in the highest income brackets.” The weight of capital gains, from the sale of company shares and investment funds, is also very striking. The composition of income for the richest taxpayers, in short, “shows the importance of their participation in capital and, therefore, the profits of companies.”

High-level taxpayers, continues Miguel Artola, a researcher at the Carlos III University of Madrid, may or may not receive income from work, but they always have income from savings and capital that allows them to manoeuvre to increase their returns. According to Alejandra Hernández, there are two main profiles among the clients they deal with: there are senior managers, who have very high salaries, and businessmen.

The former generally have little time to manage their income and tend to accumulate large amounts of money. The latter usually have a family business and invest their profits in the business itself. However, in recent years and with the rise of venture capital, there has been an increase in the number of people who sell companies and “suddenly find themselves with millions to manage.” The ATL Capital expert adds that they always recommend opting for diversification. “The objective is to have part in real estate, another in listed finance, another in private markets… All sectors and segments go through different cycles, so we recommend expanding investments to ensure profitability,” she adds.

These dynamics, Artola and Badenes Plá point out, create a vicious circle by allowing the richest to continue increasing their wealth. Meanwhile, income from work, with a much smaller margin of manoeuvre because it is lower and more stable, makes it impossible for most taxpayers to get out of the cycle.

Another cause behind this phenomenon of capital concentration, López Laborda continues, “is the IRPF regulations themselves, which have reinforced this process by granting a more favourable tax treatment to all savings income”. In effect, while wage income is taxed at higher rates, which can reach 50% in the case of the marginal rate (the maximum), capital income reaches a maximum of 28%, starting from annual capital gains of more than 300,000 euros. This design makes the IRPF a regressive tax in the last section, since, in practice, the richest enjoy a lower tax rate than they should really.

That is to say, since the highest income earners receive most of their income from investments and capital gains – which have more attractive tax rates – the total effective rate they bear in the personal income tax is drastically reduced. This design, Artola points out, exists to avoid double taxation, since it is assumed that part of these business incomes have previously been taxed in the corporate tax. However, the researcher clarifies, “this is not entirely clear”, since the part of the company profits that goes through the Tax Agency is increasingly smaller. Therefore, it is necessary to “correct the dual rate, impute the undistributed parts of corporate income and look for alternatives such as a special tax on wealth”. Otherwise, he adds, “this trend will only increase”.

Low income mobility

Once this gap and its origins have been analysed, several experts suggest that one of the aspects to be studied is to what extent it is possible to get off the cycle and, for example, for a person with low or middle incomes to end their days in the highest income bracket. There is little information on this subject, so the best way to approach the phenomenon is to use the social mobility data produced by Javier Soria, a researcher in the Department of Economics at Harvard University and co-founder of Future Policy Lab. Answering this question, in practice, means knowing whether or not there is income mobility in Spain.

The information gathered suggests that there is a clear correlation between the income percentile of parents and that of their children, so that only a minority of those from poor families end up accessing the highest brackets.

The figures, explains Soria, show that “among the children who manage to reach the top 1%, only 3.77% come from families in the lowest income decile”, which would be the poorest 10%. This percentage “should be exactly 10% in an egalitarian society”. On the other hand, among the children who manage to reach the top, 39% come from parents in the highest income decile. “This percentage should be only 10% in an egalitarian society”, he repeats.

“Comparing the probability of the children of the richest 1% and the poorest 10% of reaching the top 1% when they are adults, we find that it is 24 times easier to do so if you come from the highest percentile,” adds Soria. So, can you escape from the natural position and someone from the lower brackets reach the highest? “There will always be exceptions, but no one becomes a rich investor by working from the lower and middle part of the table,” says Badenes Plá.

The researcher insists on the importance of social fluidity in accessing the country’s economic elite due to the great influence of this small group of people on political and economic decisions. “Thus, if the top 1% continue to be mainly the children of a privileged class, we will not only be facing a failure of the system in terms of social justice, but we will also be faced with a situation in which a small elite will continue to defend its dynastic interests.”

