The actress passed away at the age of 83 Ira von Furstenberg. She was the daughter of Clara Agnelli, sister of the Italian entrepreneur and politician Gianni, and of the German prince Tassilo von Fürstenberg. Next April she would have turned 84.

Ira von Fürstenberg was born in a Noble family, the grandmother was a member of the richest family in Hungary, while the grandfather was the ambassador of Emperor Franz Joseph. She, the Italian actress, is remembered for several films that became famous between the sixties and seventies and for having hosted, in 1970, the Sanremo Festival together with Nuccio Costa and Enrico Maria Salerno.

The two great sorrows in the life of Ira von Fürstenberg

The causes of death have not yet been disclosed, Clara Agnelli's daughter did not have an easy life. There were two pains that she carried within her until her last day. The premature loss of brother Egon in 2004, died due to hepatitis C and liver cancer and the loss of son Christopherfound lifeless in 2006 on the floor of a prison cell in Bangkok.

The private life of the Italian actress

Ira von Fürstenberg married twice, first to i Spanish prince Alfonso of Hohenlohe-Langenburg, when he was only 15 years old. From their relationship two sons Cristoph and Hubertus were born. The second time, at the age of 21, with Francesco Baby Pignatari. She had no children from the man. Subsequent rumors also told of an alleged relationship with Prince Rainier of Monacobut the actress herself never confirmed the news, declaring several times that it was just a friendship relationship.

Virginia Carolina Theresa Pancrazia Galdina zu Fürstenberg, this is her name at the registry office, was also a well-known model, jewelery designer and protagonist of the gossip columns. Her career began when she was only 14 years old, as model for the Italian designer Emilio Pucci.