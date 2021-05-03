Contained emotion. Caravaca de la Cruz took to the streets on his most emblematic day, but with an inner joy and with tears in his eyes. The religious celebrations were the only ceremonies that could be carried out and, some of them, in the deepest intimacy. Yesterday would have been a day to celebrate with overflowing joy the Unesco World Heritage award for Wine Horses, but it could not be. The pandemic forces us to be cautious and wait for better times.

Even so, yesterday’s day was historic in the City of the Cross. After the bell tolls at four and seven in the morning (although the main bell did not ring as it usually does), a little before nine in the morning, the older sister of the Cofradía de la Vera Cruz, Mari Carmen López, accompanied by her board and by the mayor, José Francisco García, collected the Flower Tray from the mother abbess of the convent of the Clarisas, Sister Cristina.

In a vehicle prepared for the occasion, the flowers were transferred to the church of La Concepción, where the traditional Apparition Mass was celebrated. The temple was too small to accommodate all the faithful who wanted to be present at a ceremony that normally takes place in the Templete, in the open air.

Around 12:30, the excitement moved to the basilica; the older sister entered the parade ground of the castle carrying the Flower Tray, while the regidor; the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras; and the Minister of the Presidency and Tourism, Marcos Ortuño, were waiting inside the temple where ‘the exchange’ took place. The first mayor placed the tray on the altar table placed under the central dome. After his prayer, the rector of the basilica, Emilio Sánchez, proceeded to perform the ritual of blessing the wine and flowers.

There were no races, no contest to decide which horse was the best harnessed, but tears fell on the cheeks of those who were in the temple, at a time when the memories of those who are not there became more evident than ever, with the hope placed in being able to celebrate all the festivities next year and shout with a powerful voice that the festivities have been declared a World Heritage Site.

At eight o’clock in the afternoon the Tribute Lawsuit took place (oath of the Armaos who promise to shed even the last drop of their blood in the custody of the Sacred Relic), before its transfer to the Church of El Salvador, where this morning it will take place the Pontifical Mass, presided over by the Bishop of Cartagena.