Honda Cars India Limited () has announced its annual fest ‘The Great Honda Fest’ (). This fest is for customers who are planning to buy new cars this festive season. On the occasion of festivals, HCIL is offering several attractive offers on its models. These offers can be availed at all Honda dealerships across India. The offer is valid till October 31, 2020.

Great chance to buy a car

Mr. Rajesh Goyal, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Limited, shared his thoughts about these exciting offers and said, ‘In this difficult period we have made the festive season more rewarding and enjoyable for our customers. To make, this month introduced the Great Honda Fest. In this Great Honda Fest, we are offering very good offers on our cars. In such a situation, this is the best time to shop for our customers. During the Kovid crisis, where the demand for personal cars has increased, I am sure that our customers will like these offers and this will increase the demand for new cars. To provide easy shopping options to its customers, smart finance options have been developed with different finance partners. Under this, long-term and easy EMI options are being offered to customers.

The model Offer Honda Amaze Upto Rs 47,000 5th Zen Honda City Up to Rs 30,000 Honda jazz Up to Rs 40,000 Honda WR-V Up to Rs 40,000 Honda Civic Up to Rs 2,50,000

Getting Dhansu offers

These offers are being given to customers in the form of cash discounts, extended warranties and Honda Care Maintenance Program on new car purchases. Existing Honda customers also sell loyalty bonuses and special exchange benefits in addition to their old Honda cars if they sell them. The company has also partnered with several banks and financial institutions to provide customers with up to 100 percent on-road finance, low EMI packages and long-term loans.