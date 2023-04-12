The great goals with which Manchester City destroys Bayern Munich, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich
Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich
They met in the first leg of the quarterfinals.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Manchester City beat Bayern Munich 31-0, in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final at the Ettihad Stadium.
The first goal of the game was scored by the Spanish Rodri, who hung a ball in the corner to put his team ahead, with a shot from outside the area.
Rodri appeared in a totally unexpected position for Bayern Munich. Musila is late. An absolute genius to unlock a game of chess. What a piece of goal. Manchester City win 1-0. pic.twitter.com/VoK8xTlRxd
— VarskySports (@VarskySports) April 11, 2023
Manchester City extended the advantage. Bernardo Silva’s header for 2-0.
And there was more. Erling Haaland He appeared, as expected, and scored the third goal of the game.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#great #goals #Manchester #City #destroys #Bayern #Munich #video
Leave a Reply