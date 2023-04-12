Wednesday, April 12, 2023
The great goals with which Manchester City destroys Bayern Munich, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 12, 2023
in Sports
0
The great goals with which Manchester City destroys Bayern Munich, video


Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich

Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich

Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich

They met in the first leg of the quarterfinals.

Manchester City beat Bayern Munich 31-0, in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final at the Ettihad Stadium.

The first goal of the game was scored by the Spanish Rodri, who hung a ball in the corner to put his team ahead, with a shot from outside the area.

Manchester City extended the advantage. Bernardo Silva’s header for 2-0.

And there was more. Erling Haaland He appeared, as expected, and scored the third goal of the game.

