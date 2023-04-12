Wednesday, April 12, 2023
The great goal with which Manchester City is beating Bayern Munich, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 12, 2023
in Sports
The great goal with which Manchester City is beating Bayern Munich, video


Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich

Rodri put those led by Pep Guardiola ahead.

Manchester City partially beats Bayern Munich 1-0, in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final at the Ettihad Stadium.

The only goal of the match so far was scored by Spaniard Rodri, who hung a ball into the corner to put his team ahead with a shot from outside the area.

News in development.

