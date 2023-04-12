The great goal with which Manchester City is beating Bayern Munich, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich
Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich
Rodri put those led by Pep Guardiola ahead.
Manchester City partially beats Bayern Munich 1-0, in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final at the Ettihad Stadium.
The only goal of the match so far was scored by Spaniard Rodri, who hung a ball into the corner to put his team ahead with a shot from outside the area.
Rodri appeared in a totally unexpected position for Bayern Munich. Musila is late. An absolute genius to unlock a game of chess. What a piece of goal. Manchester City win 1-0. pic.twitter.com/VoK8xTlRxd
— VarskySports (@VarskySports) April 11, 2023
News in development.
