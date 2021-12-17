Emiliano Martínez had a dream year. He became undisputed in the Argentine national team, was one of the figures in the Premier League, won the Copa América and was nominated among the best goalkeepers in the world.
In 2021 he ended up being the idol of many Argentines and it was the great surprise for those who did not know him. This generated the fanaticism of many children and now had a emotional gesture with one of them in the networks.
“Hello, Draw, my 6-year-old son Lolo is a goalkeeper, he plays in Capital Chica (La Plata), he spends his time watching your videos and talking about you. He asked that Santa Claus bring him a video of yours as a gift, sending him greetings, do we make him happy?“Was the message they sent him and he did not hesitate to answer it.
“Hello dear Lolo. The Draw speaks to you. I wanted to send you a huge greeting. I saw the video that you made me that you would like a greeting from me. I know you are an archer and, what better, than to follow your dreams. I kept studying, saving and playing football, which is the most beautiful thing there is. I send you a huge kiss. Thank you for your support and I hope this video makes you happy. A kiss ”, was the response of the Aston Villa goalkeeper. Genius and figure!
#great #gesture #Dibujos #Martínez #child #asked #greeting #social #networks
Leave a Reply