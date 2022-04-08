Lionel Messi is still in a process of adaptation to French football and little by little he is looking to find his best version on the field of play. For him and his family it was a resounding change, in which they had to move from the city where they had been all their lives and had to adapt to a new house.
Until there were two Argentines to greet him, with the dream of being able to have a moment with his idol. Expectations were completely exceeded and it was thanks to the excellent gesture that Rosario had with them.
Two young people arrived at the door of Leo’s house and when he saw that they were Argentines he went over to greet them. Like little, He invited them to pass beyond the fence and they shared an unforgettable chat.
Messi signed a national team shirt Argentina (the one from the 2014 World Cup) and the arm of one of them. Surely now he is going to immortalize her and a tattoo will be made to remember forever what he lived through.
“I’m very happy. After two days of trying to see him, even from afar, we found his house. When he came back from training, he saw us standing outside and told us to wait for him. I can say that today is the most beautiful day of my life because I met my idol”, were the words of one of them in their social networks. Handsome!
#great #gesture #Lionel #Messi #Argentine #fan #France
Leave a Reply