The great gesture of Keylor Navas with the refugees fleeing the war

The Costa Rican goalkeeper of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Keylor Navas welcomes 30 refugees fleeing the war after the invasion of Ukraine into his home in Parisaffirms the club to the newspaper Le Parisien.

The Real Madrid exporter, who is currently concentrated with the Costa Rican national team On the occasion of the qualifying matches for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, he equipped the cinema room of his home with beds to accommodate these people.

A charity work

Navas, known to be very religious, also offered them clothing and food.



The goalkeeper went to an evangelical association in Barcelona that had traveled to Krakow in March to help the Ukrainians who had fled the country after the Russian invasion, according to Le Parisien.

The gesture has been admired by international football, which has sided with people suffering from the horror of war, that has the world in suspense.

EFE