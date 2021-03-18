Though vaccination continues, with some setbacks other than the suspension of the administration of doses of AstraZeneca, variants of the coronavirus also continue little by little to spread throughout the world and dates are approaching such as Easter or summer in which there is a tendency to relaxation. Thus, German virologist Christian Drosten, Fernando Simón’s counterpart in the German country, has given a poor prognosis for the next few weeks.

“Shortly after Easter we will have a situation like Christmas”, has declared the scientist in a podcast where do you usually participate, what coincides with the forecasts that the German Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has recently released, with a large increase in infections.

According to him, the situation will become “drastically more difficult” for the reasons already mentioned as the expansion of the strains. “This point of view is not the fantasy of individual experts, but rather it is the official vision of what awaits us in the coming weeks,” he says.

Complications in Germany from the British strain

The statistics that Drosten manages with respect to the British variant is negative for his country, since he believes that some three quarters of new infections in Germany will be motivated by it.

What’s more, indicates the population group that is going to suffer the worst, the one that is around 50 years of age or older and that has not yet been able to receive the vaccine. Specifically, he has said that it will be particularly “complicated” for them.

Suspension of vaccination with AstraZeneca in Germany

As has happened in Spain and other European countries, the Paul Ehrlich Institute, responsible for vaccine safety in Germany, recommended discontinuing vaccines with AstraZeneca. Until Tuesday night they were notified eight cases of thrombosis there, in the cerebral veins, so if there is a relationship between blood clots and vaccines, it would be one of the most affected.

There, the number of cases, statistically, is higher than when there was no vaccination. And about this, Drosten has stated that you have to “take it seriously and look at it” as well as look at other possible causes. In any case, he has admitted that he did not want to evaluate the decision because he had no background information.

The decision that prevails is that of the competent body in the matter, who considered it necessary to verify the relationship between the vaccine and the cases of thrombosis, and therefore suspension by the German Government occurred. The final decision will be made by the European Medicines Agency.