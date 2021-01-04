The world’s population has looked forward to 2021. It hopes to leave behind the dark 2020 marked by the pandemic and return to normal when the vaccine reaches enough people. The prestigious German virologist Christian Drosten, adviser to the Government of Germany on coronavirus issues also looks with “optimism” this new year, although he warns that the first half will be “very complicated” still. “I think there could be a relaxation from the second half of the year, but only if you manage to vaccinate a large number of people in the first six months ”he explained during an interview for Berliner Morgenpost.

In this sense, the expert ensures that we must reduce the incidence of the virus while we continue to administer the vaccine. The fact that the drug reaches a large number of people in the first half of the year is essential to combat the pandemic, but it can also carry certain risk: “We will enter a situation in which we have vaccinated a large part of the risk groups and then there will be forces that will say that there is no longer a reason for restrictions. The latter, however, will be a error of judgment, because generally we cannot allow very high incidents. Not even with the most young boys“, concrete.

Successful strategy of Europe

Last December 27, 2020 it will be marked on the calendar as “Vaccine Day” or “V-Day” because many European countries chose it to begin vaccination. In Spain, a 96-year-old woman named Araceli and the nurse Monica Tapia they were the first two people to receive the vaccine. On the other hand, other countries like Germany, Hungary and Slovakia They started giving the injection on Saturday afternoon the 26th.

The European vaccination strategy has been harshly criticized by many experts due to the low number of doses requested. However, Drosten has been a staunch defender of her. “It is a very complex matter. You had to order the vaccine months in advance, and in that moment you didn’t even know if the vaccine in question would work“, argument. For this reason, it is “practically impossible” to evaluate this strategy in hindsight.

However, he recognized that the European Union could improve in some aspects, such as the authorization of thevaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, which has already begun to be administered in the United Kingdom after demonstrating a 90% efficiency. “With this vaccine you could get vaccinated in normal doctor’s offices”, He assured, since it does not need a cold chain as extreme as Pfizer’s, which has to be kept at around 80 degrees below zero.

Situation in Germany

The authorities of Germany have announced this Monday that during the last 24 hours they have been confirmed 9,847 infections and 302 deaths, which places the totals at 1,775,513 and 34,574, respectively, since the start of the pandemic, while 1,401,200 people have recovered of the coronavirus. “Currently we do not have valid figures because the laboratories conducted fewer tests during the holidays, but also because many people who got sick did not go to the doctor. However, we can see from the proportion of positive tests that the numbers are not currently going down. That is not good, “said the virologist.

The bad situation in the country led the chancellor, Angela Merkel, to tighten the measures during Christmas, closing non-essential shops and schools until January 10 or further reducing the capacity at family gatherings. On this measure, Drosten has not dared to predict whether this period of lockdown will be sufficient or will have to be extended because it is still early: “It is not possible to predict today if the blockade will have to extend until February. We may have a positive surprise. We have to wait until the middle of JanuaryOnly then can the figures be evaluated ”.