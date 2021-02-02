From January 1, 2021, the rights of The Great Gatsby, by Francis Scott Fitzgerald, fell into the public domain, after a special protection under US law expired. A month later, news broke that a miniseries based on the most celebrated and representative novel in American literature.

But there is a detail: this series will adapt the text to the political correctness of the current times. This means that this Gatsby scripted by writer Michael Hirst will explore New York’s black community in the 1920s, as well as the music subculture, and will also further develop female characters.

Hirst is responsible for series like The Tudorsy Vikings. In addition to being a screenwriter, he will be a producer along with Michael London (Between drinks, Milk) and will be blessed by Blake Hazard, Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald’s great-granddaughter and estate trustee, who will serve as a consulting producer.

The Great Gatsby of 2013, with Carey Mulligan and Leo DiCaprio.

The intention of the creator is to give a new approach to the iconic plot, which until now has always been framed within the elite of white high society. The story centers on the young and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, and his obsession with the beautiful ex-debutant Daisy Buchanan.

The Great Gatsby explores the themes of decadence, idealism, resistance to change, social unrest and excess, creating a portrait of the jazz age, art deco and the so-called Mad Years of the 1920s. It is considered a warning regarding the dark side of the American dream.

“I seem to have lived with Gatsby for most of my life. I first read it when I was a student, then I taught it at Oxford in the 1970s and have reread it periodically since then,” Hirst told The Hollywood Reporter, the medium that published the news.

Francis Scott Fitzgerald, author of The Great Gatsby.

“As critic Lionel Trilling once wrote: ‘The Great Gatsby is still as fresh as when it first appeared, it has even gained weight and relevance.’ Today, as the United States seeks to reinvent itself once again, it is the perfect time to take a fresh look at this timeless history, to explore its famous and iconic characters through the modern lens of gender, race and sexual orientation, “he added.

And he concluded: “Fitzgerald’s deeply romantic vision does not prevent him from examining and exposing the darkest parts of the American experience, which is why history speaks of both tragedy and hope.”

At the moment, the new adaptation of The Great Gatsby it did not announce its cast or start date of filming, nor is there a planned release date. Farah Jasmine Griffin, Professor of English and Comparative Literature and African American Studies at Columbia University, will serve as a consultant on the series.

The Great Gatsby: The First Edition of “The Great American Novel” of the 20th Century.

The Great Gatsby had several film adaptations. The first dates from 1926, and starred Warner Baxter, directed by Herbert Brenon. Then came the 1949 ones, with Alan Ladd and Elliott Nugent’s direction.

The most recent are the 1974 versions, with Robert Redford and Mia Farrow, and directed by Jack Clayton, and the 2013 version, with Leonardo DiCaprio and directed by Baz Luhrmann. None of these managed to do the novel full justice, but the industry remains hell-bent on bringing this story to the screen.

Blake Hazard, who is also a singer-songwriter, summed up the spirit of the miniseries: “For a long time I dreamed of a more diverse and inclusive version of Gatsby that better reflects the United States in which we live. A version that allows us all to see ourselves in it. wildly romantic text from Scott “.

