The French filmmaker, Bertrand Tavernier, died this Thursday, March 25, at age 79 in Saint-Maxime, France , as reported by the Institut Lumièrea through its Twitter account.

“With his wife Sarah, their children Nils and Tiffany and their grandchildren, the Lumière Institute and Thierry Frémaux have the sadness and pain of informing them of the disappearance, today, of Bertrand Tavernier”, the institution subscribes in the post.

Tavernier, a renowned director of the film industry, leaves more than thirty films that have been decorated internationally. He won four times the César Prize, the BAFTA in 1990 for “Life and Nothing More”, as well as awards from the Venice, Berlin and San Sebastián festivals. He was also awarded in 1984 at the Cannes Film Festival in the category of best director, for “A Sunday in the Country.”

Festival president Gilles Jacob, French director Bertrand Tavernier, French actors Gaspard Ulliel and Gregoire Leprince-Ringuet arrive for the screening of the film ‘La Princesse de Montpensier’ during the 63rd Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on 16 May 2010. Photo: EFE

The newspaper La Croix, with which he collaborated since 2000, confirmed the news of his death without appreciating the exact reasons, and praised his career, his generosity and his taste for cuisine and literature.

Born in Lyon in 1941, in the midst of the Nazi invasion, Tavernier discovered his talent for guiding films at a very young age. His great inspirations were Jean Vigo, Renoir, Ford or Wellman.

In the 60s he began to make his way on the French scene working in publicity work for “The Confident” by Jean-Pierre Melville or “Contempt” by Godard.

“The watchmaker of Saint Paul” (1974), shot in his native land, was with which he won the Special Jury Prize at the Berlin Film Festival. The product of that work would be the master lines of his filmography, such as a preference for criminal stories with strong social roots.

Then he ventured into historical drama with works such as “Let the party begin” in 1975. His aspiration seemed to have no limits, in 1980 he entered the world of science fiction with his well-remembered work, “La muerte en directo”. He also tackled comedy, war movies, and thrillers.

The 80s were the years with the greatest international impact for Tavernier’s cinema. “A sunday in the country”(1984) was one of his greatest contributions to the industry produced in the United States. Two years later, “Around midnight”, Where he recreates the iconic jazz, was another of his creations for which he will go down in history.

In 2016, he presented what would be his last artistic work on the big screen. “The movies of my life”, in 190 minutes recreates what for him were his most important works. For modern cinema, Bertrand Tavernier is one of the greatest references.