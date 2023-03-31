Nobody expected the golden They were able to get out of the Raya2 stadium alive and boy did they give us a tremendous and pleasant slap in the face, since they won with a score of 2 for 1 and with the merit that they came from behind to make the comeback.

YEAH, The big fish destroyed the pool of the present day of the expansion leaguebecause in reality and due to the marked difference between the two rivals, Monterrey was expected to impose conditions on its field.

It was barely the second victory for the Dorados with which they reached nine points, but they still can’t get out of the cold cellar and four days before the end of the regular game and 9 points away from twelfth place, it already looks very difficult for them to qualify .

However, it is good that The big fish have a season-worthy closure, as its history confirms it as one of the most powerful in the lower division of Mexican soccer.

For now, let the boys from Dorados enjoy such a good victory and hopefully those same performances will continue to be repeated from now until the end of the regular calendar.

CRAZY. A specialized French soccer magazine has just revealed the list of the highest paid players in the world and it is headed by Frenchman Killián Mbappé from Paris Saint Germain who has a monthly salary of 6 million Euros.

In second place is his teammate, the Brazilian Neymar JR, who has been injured for the longest time and earns 3.5 million euros a month.

The Argentine Lionel Messi has a salary similar to that of Neymar and the truth is a crazy salary, because just by hitting a ball for 30 days you already become a millionaire.

READY. With the consent of Pedro Nuñez, administrator of the fields of the Sagarpa sports unit, everything is now in order to make way for the traditional Los Olvidados game to be held next Holy Thursday starting at 12:30 p.m.

The invitation is addressed to players who play in the Careada leagues on Thursdays, 60 and over and 65 years on Tuesdays.

It will be mandatory for those who drive a car to pay the fee of 15 pesos at the entrance and all players who see action must contribute 25 pesos to pay for the rental of courts and arbitration.

Teams will wear orange and green jerseys and will set up as they arrive on the field.

REFLECTION: Without hard work and discipline, it is difficult to be a top professional.