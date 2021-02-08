So remember,

when you feel very small and insecure

How incredibly unlikely your birth was

And pray there is smart life somewhere in space

‘Cause everything sucks down here on Earth

Monty Python, The Galaxy Song

“The real problem of humanity is this,” Edward O. Wilson, Harvard professor and pioneer of sociobiology, said more than a decade ago. “We have paleolithic emotions, medieval institutions and divine technology.”

This was his answer to the question of whether human beings were going to be able to meet the challenges of the next century. The answer is still unknown. A million and a half years ago, an anonymous hominid took one stone and used it to shape another. It was the first technological evolution in history.

Today, technology dominates our lives. Its (apparent) objective: to make life easier for us. We tend to forget that the simple fact that there is life on this planet is a capital filly. So much so that, as far as we know, there is no other corner of the universe where it has been achieved. And not only that: we humans have been able to go further, develop ourselves, create self-awareness, speak or blush. A complete success. And that, taking only 0.01% of its total age in the universe.

Our attempts to create life, albeit artificial, are in themselves an appreciable way of celebrating that we are alive. We have been unable, however, to create natural life. What we are experts at is annihilating it wherever we go. We are the great creation of nature and, at the same time, its great nightmare. We move to one area and multiply and multiply until all natural resources are consumed and the only way to survive is to spread to another, just like a virus (paraphrasing Agent Smith from Matrix).

Therefore, our attempts to create artificial life being commendable, if we want to maintain natural life on this planet, it will take much more than technology and filly. It will take the brain. Our. The one of all the life.