The great figures who have refused to come to Liga MX

Throughout the history of Liga MX, several world-class figures have managed to land, such as the Brazilians Ronaldinho, Daniel Alves Y babythe Ecuadorian Antonio valenciathe Portuguese eusebiothe German Bernd Schusterthe Argentinian claudio lopezthe Chilean ivan zamorano and the Spanish Pep Guardiola.
However, there is also the other side of the coin, figures who, although they made strong calls to come and play in Mexico, ultimately rejected the offer.
Here we leave you some great figures who ruled out coming to Aztec soccer:
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The Uruguayan forward sounded with great force to join the ranks of Cruz Azul for the Clausura 2023, since the celestial club offered 4.5 million dollars a year with a two-year contract, however, El Pistolero chose to take the offer of the Guild from Brazil for family reasons, despite being economically minor.
Another Uruguayan. The striker was also supposedly close to coming to Mexico in 2022, as Toluca was seeking his services.
Sometimes it was taken for granted that he would come to the scarlet club, but in the end, he preferred to stay in European football because he took an offer from Valencia thinking of Qatar 2022.
While awaiting the decision of cavanithe Red Devils They also thought about the Dutchman, who even signed a pre-contract, however, the attacker wanted to stay on his continent with the PSV Eindhoven of his country. In addition to this, four years before, América was also behind him to be able to incorporate him into C2018 and although at first he had given a positive response, in the end he wanted to stay with the Farmers for six more months.
A few years ago, Querétaro broke the transfer market by bringing RonaldinhoSo he wanted to give a new coup of authority in 2021 by bringing the German, something that caused excitement among the fans, but in the end everything fell apart.
The world champion received several messages of affection through social networks, for this reason he responded to the people of Querétaro saying that he left the door open to be able to come in the future.
The Gallos board did not see an immediate response from the striker, who in the end ended up working as a judge for the German program ‘Das Supertalent’where the participants showed their talents and other skills.
Another who has been continuously linked to Aztec football is the Colombian, who is currently in the Vallecano Ray.
The Tiger was the option of Toluca when he could not find a world figure in this 2022, since the attacker’s agency approached the scarlet directive when the network breaker was still in the Galatasaray.
Similarly, it was also offered to the America.
Robson de Souza was tempted several times by the MX League ringing for Queretaro, America, Atlas and Tigres, saying yes to the latter two because he looked favorably on continuing his career in Mexico, however, in the end, nothing materialized. The two-time World Cup champion remained in the Saints from his country and then went to China.
One more Uruguayan. The Golden Ball of the 2010 South Africa World Cup was close to Mexico for the Clausura 2019, since it was linked to veracruz.
The Cachavacha did not arrive at Aztec football, although after that he reiterated that he would have liked to play, accepting that there were also approaches with Blue Cross, America and others, but in the end he preferred to put an end to his career.
The world champion with Italy in 2006 he was close to the end of his career in 2012, so his agents were in Mexico looking for where he could play his last moments.
the figure of the Juventus was offered to Machine and the Eagles for A2012, but the great impediment to his arrival was the large salary he was asking for, 2.5 million euros per year.
In May 2017 it was indicated that the agent of the Argentine midfielder had been offered to Pachuca, a proposal that was analyzed, but in the end, the element of the Boca Juniors It didn’t come because he continued with the xeneize.
Ricardo Izecson dos Santos Leite sounded for the Clausura 2018, already near the end of his career, without revealing which club was interested.
The Brazilian had just completed his contract with the Orlando City of the MLSbut after analyzing everything, he preferred to end his career as a professional.
The 35-year-old Frenchman was linked to the tigers this 2022, but it was precisely he who through social networks put an end to the rumors spread by mentioning that the Olympic Marseille It was everything in his life and he wanted to finish his career with the club.
The Chilean goalkeeper assured that he had offers from Mexico to arrive in 2020, but he chose to go to the Real Betis from Spain.
“There were possibilities in other places in South America, Mexico, other destinations in Europe”he declared.
The Brazilian striker was wanted by America on two occasions without reaching the Nest.
In 1999, the world champion defended the colors of the flamenco and they offered him eight million dollars, which did not convince the management of the Mengao. Two years later, the Azulcremas looked for him again, but El Chapulín decided to stay in the Vasco da Gama.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#great #figures #refused #Liga