The great figures who have refused to come to Liga MX

However, there is also the other side of the coin, figures who, although they made strong calls to come and play in Mexico, ultimately rejected the offer.

Here we leave you some great figures who ruled out coming to Aztec soccer:

Sometimes it was taken for granted that he would come to the scarlet club, but in the end, he preferred to stay in European football because he took an offer from Valencia thinking of Qatar 2022.

The world champion received several messages of affection through social networks, for this reason he responded to the people of Querétaro saying that he left the door open to be able to come in the future.

The Gallos board did not see an immediate response from the striker, who in the end ended up working as a judge for the German program ‘Das Supertalent’where the participants showed their talents and other skills.

The Tiger was the option of Toluca when he could not find a world figure in this 2022, since the attacker’s agency approached the scarlet directive when the network breaker was still in the Galatasaray.

Similarly, it was also offered to the America.

The Cachavacha did not arrive at Aztec football, although after that he reiterated that he would have liked to play, accepting that there were also approaches with Blue Cross, America and others, but in the end he preferred to put an end to his career.

the figure of the Juventus was offered to Machine and the Eagles for A2012, but the great impediment to his arrival was the large salary he was asking for, 2.5 million euros per year.

The Brazilian had just completed his contract with the Orlando City of the MLSbut after analyzing everything, he preferred to end his career as a professional.

“There were possibilities in other places in South America, Mexico, other destinations in Europe”he declared.

In 1999, the world champion defended the colors of the flamenco and they offered him eight million dollars, which did not convince the management of the Mengao. Two years later, the Azulcremas looked for him again, but El Chapulín decided to stay in the Vasco da Gama.