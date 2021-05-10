Full of 26 victories, 128 goals in favor, only five goals against, 16 scorers … The numbers that Barça manages in this League are impressive. With them, the azulgrana team has been proclaimed champion of the League in the absence of eight games (five games to go and three games postponed). A fact that is accompanied by the historical milestone of having become the team with the most national titles in Spain: six championships (2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2020), one more than Athletic (2003, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2016).

Another historical data of this Barça is the rate of victories. Never before has a Spanish team had 26 wins in a row in the championship. Not much less had he earned it with this figure. Now, Lluís Cortés’ men have 30 consecutive wins in the League (25 + 5) in the last two seasons. And with this, they equate the Levante record between 2000/01 and 2001/02.



If there is something in which this Barça stands out, it is in its attacking power. With 16 different scorers, the Barça team has scored an average of five goals per game in this league. In total, 128 targets. A number in which the weight of Jenni Hermoso, top scorer in the last two league seasons and culé top scorer in this edition of the Primera Iberdrola. The Madrid striker leads the scorers’ ranking at Barça with 21 goals, four less than Esther González, current top scorer in the top female category.

The young pearl Bruna Vilamala, with great leading scorer



After the ‘7’ of the Barça they are like scorers in the League another fifteen more players: Alexia Putellas (16), Oshoala (15), Lieke Martens (11), Aitana Bonmatí (9), Mariona Caldentey (8), Caroline Graham Hansen (8), Bruna Vilamala (8), Marta Torrejón (7), Patri Guijarro (5), Mapi León (3), Melanie Serrano (3), Vicky Losada (3), Kheira Hamraoui (3), Ana Cronogorcevic (2) and Leila Ouahabi (1). It is worth highlighting in this list the presence of Bruna Vilamala. At 18, the youth squad has thrown the weight of the team behind their backs and has scored the last five goals in the league, being decisive in several games such as that of Granadilla (0-1).

From the offensive to the defensive aspect, where Barça also shines like nobody else in this Primera Iberdrola. With only five goals conceded in 26 games, the Barça team is the fewest in the category.. This is due to his rearguard and, above all, to his goalkeeper, Sandra Paños. The Alicante goal, who has recently renewed as a culé until 2024, pursues his fifth Zamora as a Barça player after having conceded only four of those five goals against in the Primera Iberdrola.