Miguel Indurain and the chrono of an alien

On the ninth stage of the 1992 Tour, Miguel Indurain signed what many consider to be the best time trial in cycling history. In a demanding route of 65 km, where steep slopes, strong wind and even sections of pavements abounded, the Navarrese completed an ‘extraterrestrial’ exercise (as he called it L’Équipe on its cover) on his bicycle for 1 hour, 19 minutes and 31 seconds, at an average speed of over 49 km / h. Not only did he win the time trial in an overwhelming way (he took off De las Cuevas, who finished second) for three minutes, but he also rounded an endless number of runners who came out ahead of him. The differences regarding specialists against the clock were amazing: more than 6 minutes to Fignon, 3:41 to Bugno, four minutes to LeMond, 4:30 to Zülle… Something unrepeatable.