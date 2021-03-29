The next June 16 will be thirty years of the great feat of the Roldán. In 1991 he achieved a historic promotion to Second Division B, after winning (1-2) in his visit to Roda de Bará in Tarragona in the promotion league. In the pachequera district, champagne ran that night, rockets were launched and the music was loud.

The team coached by Antonio Pedreño lined up Fuentes, Cutillas, Juárez, Juanmi, Carcelén that day; Terol, Mani, Rojo, Cisneros, Cutillas II and Figueroa. Mani and Rojo scored the goals for the Roldán victory and made the hundreds of fans who dared to travel to Tarragona to cheer on their team vibrate.

As the players came out of the locker room, the gunpowder show began outside the stadium, with long-lasting fireworks that made more than one player and fan run. The animation was put by Ramón, a loyal follower of the team, who with his powerful voice moved all the followers to join him in the cheers of Roldán, Roldán, and no one else! As well as the alirón that was sung on countless occasions.

The expedition stopped for dinner on the way home, but had to make two stops. In the first place, and in view of the revelry, facilities were given and the members of the expedition continued their way until in a second restaurant they did not put so many problems. After a good dinner, which was attended by the mayor of Torre Pacheco, he toasted the victory.

The team arrived at Roldán at 7 am and was received with all the honors despite the untimely hour.

Antonio Pedreño, the coach, was the great winner. In his first year as a coach he achieved his great feat. Before sitting on the Roldán bench, he had directed ten games to Horadada, a team for which he was technical secretary. As a player he played for Elche Juvenil, Torrevieja, Pinatar, Roldán, Mar Menor and Horadada.