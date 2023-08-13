After being eliminated, returning in the repechage round and being about to leave reality again on more than one occasion, Natalia Salas she became the winner of the second season of ‘The great chef: celebrities’. The actress beat her similar, Alessandra Fuller, in a heart-stopping final, becoming the second champion of the gastronomic competition reality show.

Salas, with the trophy in her arms, offered a few final words wrapped in emotion and submerged in tears. In them, she thanked the jury for choosing her dish and the teachings they gave her on the long road to the grand finale. “I can’t believe it. Thank you very much for choosing my dish, for making me come back in the repechage, for showing me that I am a good cook. You are great teachers,” said the actress.

Faced with this unexpected but desired triumph, Twitter users were quick to become present through messages that expressed their excitement and joy at the achievement obtained. “I can’t stop crying I love you Natalia Salas, well-deserved winnerthe beautiful words that the jury dedicated to him tore me to pieces, “said an Internet user.

Users were moved by the triumph of Natali Salas. Photo: Capture/Twitter

#great #famous #chef #users #networks #moved #victory #Natalia #Salas #great #famous #chef