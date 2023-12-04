Attention cooking and television fans! If you’re looking for top-notch culinary entertainment, don’t miss ‘The great celebrity chef: revenge’. This exciting show has returned to delight us with a season full of flavor and competition. Characters loved by the public from past seasons will win back the public. We tell you all the details in The Entertainment Republic.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, finale: relive the chapter that crowned Mónica Zevallos

‘The Great Celebrity Chef’: schedule

‘The Great Celebrity Chef: The Revenge’ began on Monday, December 4 at 7:45 pm This schedule is key for followers of the program, as it marks the return of previous competitors in a new culinary challenge.​​​.

The famous people will look for the pot of gold again. Photo: Instagram / The great famous chef

Where to watch ‘The Great Chef’ ONLINE today?

The program is broadcast on Latin Television. Although there is no mention of a specific platform to watch the program online, it is common for television networks to offer streaming options through their websites or mobile applications, so those interested should consult the Latina website or app Television to follow the program online.

YOU CAN SEE: Javier Masías thinks about the failure of ‘Masterchef’ and Gastón Acurio’s role as a jury: “They were not tough”

‘The great celebrity chef: the revenge’: confirmed participants

The entry list for this special season includes competitors from previous seasons, each with unique experiences and skills. The celebrities who return to the kitchen of the program are:

Susan Leon

Miguel Vergara

Monica Torres

Junior Silva

Christian ‘The Fool’ Wagner

Milene Vasquez

Mayra Goñi

Giancarlo ‘Flaco’ Granda

Karina Calmet

Mauricio Mesones

Renato Rossini Jr.

Armando Machuca

Will José Peláez continue in ‘The Great Chef’?

José Peláez takes the reins as host of the program in this new season. The judging panel is made up of Giacomo Bocchio, recognized in the culinary world as a professional chef, educator and gastronomic advisor. He is joined by Javier Masias, a journalist with a unique perspective on gastronomic criticism. And, completing the trio, Nelly Rossinelli, who shines as an influencer and generator of outstanding content in the digital field.

#great #famous #chef #revenge #LIVE #Latina #participate #tonight