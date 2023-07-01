“The Great Chef: Celebrities” LIVE AND DIRECT TODAY | This Friday, June 30, the Latina culinary reality show will go through its second night of elimination. Antonio Pavón, Mr. Peet, Junior Silva and Jimmy Santy will have to show their commitment to the competition to continue another week on the show. In the preview of the show, you can see how Peter Arévalo and the jury Giacomo Bocchio would have had an altercation due to the personality that characterizes the sports journalist. Watch HERE the minute by minute of the culinary program FREE ONLINE.

YOU CAN SEE: Mr. Peet assures that he will be eliminated from “The Great Chef: Celebrities”: “I’m out, it was my turn”

“The Great Chef: Celebrities”: What time can I see?

The program “The great chef: celebrities” is broadcast from Monday to Saturday on the channel latin from 8:00 p.m. (Peru time), but on Saturdays, the cooking reality show starts at 8:30 p.m. Therefore, in the following note, we leave you the list of schedules by country so that you do not miss the minute by minute .

Peru: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 9.00 pm

Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 10:00 p.m.

United States: 9.00 pm (Washington DC)

Spain: 3.00 am (the following day).

“The great chef: celebrities” is getting ready for a new day of competition. Photo: composition Fabrizio Oviedo / La República

YOU CAN SEE: Laura Spoya fulfills a dream in “The Great Chef: Celebrities”: “It is more important than winning a crown”

Where to see “The Great Chef: Celebrities”?

All followers of “The Great Chef: Celebrities” can follow the program through the signal of latin and also by the application of the channel called Latina Play. In the same way, users have the option of watching the culinary reality on the platform Youtube.

How to watch Latina LIVE?

It will be possible to see “The great chef: celebrities” by the open signal of LIVE LATIN either by open TV or cable operators. Also, by the application of the aforementioned television house.

open TV: channel 2

Claro TV: channel 2

Movistar TV: channel 102 (SD) and channel 702 (HD)

DirecTV: channel 192 (SD) and channel 1192 (SD).

“The great chef: famous” premiered its second season. Photo: composition by Fabrizio Oviedo/ Instagram/ The great chef: famous

Who are the participants in the second season of “The Great Chef: Celebrities”?

Following the success of the first season of “The Biggest Chef: Celebrities,” latin launched its second edition quickly, in which 12 celebrities accepted the challenge to show their skills in the kitchen and, with luck, get to get the trophy they won Ricardo Rondon in the first final of the culinary reality. The first eliminated from the second season was Jesús Neyra, therefore, now only these members remain:

Mr Peet

Jimmy Santi

Laura Spoa

Junior Silva

ale fuller

Monica Torres

Belen Estevez

Katia Palma

Mauricio Mesones

Antonio Pavon

Natalia Salas

“The Great Chef: Famous” is broadcast from Monday to Saturday by Latina. Photo: La República composition / Alvaro Lozano

Eliminated Contestant from “The Great Chef: Celebrities”

The first entrant to drop out of the “Greatest Chef: Celebrities” Season 2 competition was Jesus Neyrawho could not convince the jury with his dish and was finally defeated by Belén Estévez, Mr. Peet and Antonio Pavón.