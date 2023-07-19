‘The great chef: celebrities’ is the new format of latin that has captivated viewers. Thanks to the resounding success of the first season, the second edition was not long in coming and the users were already fond of the participants despite the fact that week after week one has to leave the competition. In the last episode, Katia Palma and Belén Estévez gave their best effort and made it to the final stage of the reality show. Howeverthis Tuesday, July 18, the new people who will go to the sentencing stage will be known. Follow the MINUTE by MINUTE by La República Espectáculos.

What time to see ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

‘The great chef: famous’ brings together Peruvian families from Monday to Saturday on the channel latin at 8:00 p.m. (Peruvian time), while the weekend is broadcast at 8:30 p.m. However, if you are outside the country and want to follow the program LIVEyou must take into account these hours:

Colombia: 8.00 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 9.00 pm

Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 10:00 p.m.

United States: 9.00 pm (Washington DC)

Spain: 3.00 am (the following day).

Where can I watch ‘The Biggest Chef: Celebrities’?

You can follow the minute by minute of ‘The great chef: famous’ through channel 2 for the Latina signal and you also have the option of watching the program online from the YouTube channel of the television house. In the same way, from the Latina Play application you can watch the culinary reality show.

How to watch Latina LIVE?

All the people who wish to follow ‘The great chef: celebrities’ by latin, they can do it from the open signal of their television. The channel is provided free of charge by the different broadcasting companies:

open TV: channel 2

Claro TV: channel 2

Movistar TV: channel 102 (SD) and channel 702 (HD)

DirecTV: channel 192 (SD) and channel 1192 (SD).

What days does ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ show?

‘El gran chef: famosos’ is broadcast from Monday to Saturday on the Latina signal at 8:00 pm Likewise, you can follow the program on the digital platforms of the television house.

‘The great chef: celebrities’, second season: eliminated

Week after week, a contestant drops out of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. So far, those who have been eliminated are the following:

Jesus Neyra

jimmy santy

Junior Silva

Mauricio Mesones

Antonio Pavon.