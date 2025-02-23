02/23/2025



Updated at 4:04 p.m.





Infinite Thread Games is the ‘indie’ study of video games that is behind ‘Gentleman‘, an adventure that promises to be the “great experience” in this field – based on the ingenious Hidalgo de la Mancha devised by the writer Miguel de Cervantes – and that is in the production phase with the forecast of being launched in early 2026 .

This has been shown in an interview with Europa Press El CEO and producer of Infinite Thread Games, Juan Pablo Guzmán; Together with the technical artist of the study, Carlos Martín, and Game Designer, Ismael Pérez.

A video game that, according to Guzmán, arises after observing that There was “great experience” about Don Quijote de la Mancha in the world of video games After “some good but already a little old game” in the late 80s and early 90s, and some subsequent attempt.

“We saw that it was necessary It has been developing since 2023 and is currently in a production phase with a playable public demo.









But to get to their launch they need support, so they plan to launch a ‘Crowdfundig ‘ In Kickstarter soon to favor project financing through a micromecezjo but, also, as an international visibility tool.

At this point, he has indicated that for those who become patron of ‘Hidalgo’ there are a series of “very interesting” rewards starting with a figure of the 3D characters in hand painted or a sheep that is handmade with crochet for a crochet Crafts “We are preparing it with love and the truth is that people will like it a lot.”

Adventures and puzzles

However, he explained that ‘Hidalgo’ is an adventure and puzzles video game in which you can play with a Only player or two cooperativelycontrolling both Sancho and Don Quijote. “So if we play ‘single player’ we exchange the use of the two characters or if we play in cooperative each player controls one.”

However, Infinite Thread Games CEO stressed that “the beautiful” of ‘Hidalgo’ is not only the story of Don Quixote but that in the video game it is a family who is telling Don Quijote’s story to his children In a model they have made by hand, “in such a way that all the elements of the environment are simulating a handmade model, which is placed in the family attic.”

«That gives us the opportunity to tell the story of this family and its background, because they will feel identified with the history of Don Quijote and Sancho and they will evolve and will grow, discovering the importance of spending time with family playing and Having a good time together, ”he said.

To develop ‘Hidalgo’, Carlos MartínInfinite Thread Games technical artist, explained that they have worked with Unreal’s graphic engine and with numerous 3D softwares and textured to make a game that was attractive to the player and that, at the same time, he had «that point of connection between children and parents ».

His role has consisted of coordinating with the rest of the art team to work all in the same direction and with the same rules, so that each team member adapts to the requirements established in the project.

“There is a lot of work behind a lot of people and departments, from the first conceptualizations of the initial idea to everything that implies design of 2D objects and characters,” he said.

Ismael Pérez It is the game design of ‘Hidalgo’ and that works in the artistic part of the game to establish what will happen, at what rhythm and how often. «In ‘Hidalgo’ my goal is to translate the work of Cervantes to a video game that is first fun for the player and entertaining, but also capture that essence of the work and that is faithful to what happens in the book».

«One of the criteria that we have to follow when manufacturing this adventure is to think about who we are going to make the game and this ‘Hidalgo’ is aimed at a player who can sit quietly at home and play to experience the adventure quietly. We also think a lot about the typical family scene, a family structure sitting on the couch simply playing the game and spending the command, ”he argued.

Being a slow rhythm game, as he pointed out, the puzzles serve “very good” to carry out an interaction with the world of Quijote without reaching an action scene “with bombs and others.” “But there are also a type of puzzles that have a lot of creative weight, which are in the first person and that experiences the character of Quijote.”

«The interesting thing is that we tried to put ourselves in the character of the character and try to understand what he was seeing, for example, when he saw a mill and how it could be that he was seeing a giant. Thus, playing with the camera, with elements of the board and also elements of the house we can build a monstrous figure for the player when seeing that giant, ”he said.

Several awards before its launch

The video game, although it has not yet been released, has received several awards such as the best narrative game and best ‘indie’ video game in the indie 2024 indie awards in Malaga, which for the Infinite Thread Games team involves the recognition of much work and “a pride.” In addition, internationally, the game has received the ‘Hidden Gem’ award at the Lisbon Games Week.

The launch at the beginning of next year will occur both on computer and in consoles. Specifically, it will be in Nintendo Switch, both 1 and 2, PlayStation and Xbox.

Infinite Thread Games, which belongs to the ‘Start in Up program of Madrid in Game’ of the video game incubator of the Madrid City Council, was formed in 2020 in the framework of a Master of Video Game Development that has already launched the game Hitori Kakurenbo Online , a horror multiplayer thanks to which the study entered the Barcelona ‘Level Up’ pre -incubation program.

It is currently composed of 11 people who cover all areas of video game development and work remotely, so that they are distributed throughout the national geography with a presence in Guadalajara, Ciudad Real, Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Salamanca and even, even, In Ceuta.