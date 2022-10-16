NE Murcia Sunday, October 16, 2022, 11:16



Next Friday, October 21, what is considered to be the most renowned ICT sector event in Spain will be held in the Region of Murcia. This is the XXI edition of the Telecommunications Night of the Region of Murcia, which will take place at 8:00 p.m. at Finca Buenavista (El Palmar).

This event becomes one of those with the greatest business presence in Spain and this edition will bring together nearly forty companies and multinational companies, represented at the highest level. This event is organized by the Official College and the Association of Telecommunications Engineers of the Region of Murcia, led by the dean-president Juan Luis Pedreño for the last 14 years.

The ‘telecos’ of the Region of Murcia once again bring together the vast majority of companies that lead economic growth and digital transformation in Spain, from the Region of Murcia. Its consolidated Telecommunications Night will bring together around 300 people and institutions from different areas of Murcian society and the national scene, being a faithful reflection of the economic and social reference that the sector represents worldwide and helping, with the ‘networking’ , to the digital transformation of companies and public administration. The main authorities of the sector at national and regional level will attend the event.

On this occasion, the event will be inaugurated by the dean of the College of Telecommunications Engineers of the Region of Murcia, Juan Luis Pedreño, and will be attended by the president of the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras.

The Night of Telecommunications recognizes this year the efforts of the most important companies in the sector with the prizes that will be awarded during the gala, which will correspond to the companies Hispasat, Fortinet, Bemyvega and Amazon Web Services.